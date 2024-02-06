Lawsuits significantly increase cost of Jackson school project

An adverse court ruling this week in a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson School District could cost the district about $5 million.

Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis issued the ruling Tuesday in favor of Total Electric, an electrical services company in Farmington, Missouri, led by Danny Miller. At issue was the district’s refusal to pay an earlier judgment for $800,000 in a timely manner and the interest owed on the judgment stemming from an expansion project more than a decade ago.

Miller contended the Missouri Prompt Pay Act calculates interest at 1.5% compounded monthly, while the district argued the calculation should involve only simple interest. Over the span of the suit — which has bounced among circuit, appellate and the state Supreme Court — the compounded interest would be about $5 million, while a simple interest calculation would total about $500,000.

Lewis ruled in favor of the compounded interest calculation, citing a state precedent, “... the [defendant] shall also pay, in addition to the amount due, interest at the rate of 18% per annum, compounded monthly.” Later in the ruling, Lewis wrote, “There is no question that defendant has not paid the prompt pay penalty compounded monthly. Therefore, the judgment is not paid in full, and the motion for satisfaction of judgment is overruled.”

The action came in response to the district’s request to end the suit.

In a letter to Miller, dated Feb. 4, the district sent a check in the amount of $536,901.21, claiming the amount would effectively end the matter, “This check includes amounts for interest and the Prompt Payment Penalty. ... Please file a satisfaction of judgment pursuant to Rule 74.00 by Friday, Feb. 11.”

Miller responded a few days later, saying he did not agree with the interest calculation and the two parties would likely end up back in court, asking Lewis to decide the matter.

Miller declined to comment on the matter Wednesday.

District superintendent Scott Smith said the potential additional costs to the district could affect the district’s operation.