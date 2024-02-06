Lawsuit over Missouri jail beating settled for nearly $440K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former inmate who alleged guards at a troubled jail in Kansas City beat him so severely he suffered nine broken ribs, fractured wrists and a collapsed lung has settled a lawsuit for $437,500.

Jackson County agreed Monday to the settlement with James Ramirez, whose lawsuit is one of many filed by former inmates in recent months, The Kansas City Star reported.

Ramirez's suit alleged there was "a widespread pattern of using excessive force" against inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center and that guards twice attacked him July 4, 2015.

Four of those guards have been indicted on federal charges alleging they violated Ramirez's civil rights.

An FBI investigation of the jail is ongoing.

Two weeks ago, about 200 law enforcers raided the jail. The search came as two guards were arrested in a contraband-smuggling operation.