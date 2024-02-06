All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 6, 2023
Lawsuit filed over dog killed by Stoddard County deputy
The owners of a dog allegedly shot by a Stoddard County, Missouri, deputy sheriff have filed a lawsuit that intends to compel the sheriff and his custodian of records to release body cam footage of the incident. The lawsuit was filed by Russel D. Oliver, former longtime prosecuting attorney in the county, on behalf of Bryan and Tylla Pennington and their children...
Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
story image illustation

The owners of a dog allegedly shot by a Stoddard County, Missouri, deputy sheriff have filed a lawsuit that intends to compel the sheriff and his custodian of records to release body cam footage of the incident.

The lawsuit was filed by Russel D. Oliver, former longtime prosecuting attorney in the county, on behalf of Bryan and Tylla Pennington and their children.

The lawsuit states that on Aug. 27, Cpl. Travis Maddox and deputy Roger Seal "brutally murdered" the Pennington's 9-year-old black lab mix, Parker. The shooting is alleged to have occurred in the Otter Slough Conservation area after the dog ran away after being spooked by thunderstorms.

Last week, Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner announced he had fired a deputy as a result of the shooting, and demoted his supervising corporal. Hefner said the corporal was placed on unpaid administrative leave as well. The sheriff's office and the county prosecutor asked the state Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff submitted Aug. 30 a sunshine request for all body camera footage created by Seal. A day later, according to the suit, the sheriff's office released "the only two videos that can be released at this time due to active investigations."

The lawsuit alleges Seal made two phone calls, one to an unknown number and another to "chief deputy Andy Holden" who is the husband of Amy Holden, the custodian of records for the sheriff's office. Amy Holden is a named defendant in the lawsuit.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The videos submitted to the family did not capture the dog's killing, the lawsuit said, which the family is seeking for a civil claim. Because the shooting occurred in a public place, Oliver is arguing there should be no reason not to release the video, because there would be no expectation for privacy on public land.

Law enforcement organizations may close certain records due to ongoing investigations, but Oliver wrote in his complaint there "is no 'active investigation' as described by defendant Sheriff Carl Hefner's records custodian ... in her justification for the non-disclosure of the body camera footage."

The lawsuit is asking for a $5,000 civil penalty for violating the Sunshine Law.

Bryan Pennington posted on his Facebook page that the deputy's "supervisor told him to take him out there and shoot him; you can tell this officer was bothered by it, but he did what he was told to do. ... (Parker) was shared on Facebook and within 1.5 hours he was taken to Otter Slough and disposed of."

In a video Pennington posted on Facebook, he asked, "So is this what you guys do, you don't go through any avenue to try and find the owner? You just shoot 'em?"

"I was told (by) my supervisor to do it this way," the sheriff deputy said on the video. "We're not humane officers."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy