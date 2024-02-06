Lawmakers push for historic trail status for Route 66

CARTHAGE, Mo. -- Lawmakers are pushing Congress to give historic trail status to Route 66 to help preserve the iconic roadway, which passes through Missouri and seven other states.

The U.S. House Natural Resources subcommittee considered legislation Nov. 15. The bill designates the 2,400-mile roadway from Chicago to Santa Monica, California, as the Route 66 Historic Trail, the Joplin Globe reported.

"The federal government already recognizes the importance of Route 66," said Republican Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois, who introduced the bill. "If signed into law, it (the bill) will designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail ensuring that the National Park Service will have the authority to assist and support states and local communities in preserving, promoting and economically developing Route 66 for generations to come."