Lawmakers pass $48B state budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature on Friday passed a roughly $48 billion state budget packed with extra funding for teacher pay, school busing, Medicaid and public colleges and universities.

The budget package earned largely bipartisan support, although some Republicans criticized spending so much money on government programs.

GOP heartburn over the uptick in spending was somewhat eased with a $500 million tax refund added to the budget Thursday.

Middle-income taxpayers are slated to get tax credits up to $1,000 for married couples filing jointly or $500 for single adults under the proposal, although the exact amount available per taxpayer is unclear and also depends on individuals' tax liability.

"This is giving money back to taxpayers when we're in a situation where we have too much of it," House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith said.

Under the program, refunds would go only to individuals earning less than $150,000 and couples making less than $300,000 annually. Refunds will be prorated, meaning taxpayers might not get the full amount if enough people qualify.

People must pay taxes to be eligible for a refund. In practice, people would receive a $1 refund for each $1 of tax owed until their tax bill reaches the refund limit of $500.

Other provisions in the budget include a new program to raise teacher pay to a minimum of $38,000 a year, with the state kicking in 70% of those costs if local school districts agree to pitch in the other 30%.

Parents and other caregivers could get up to $1,500 in grants or reimbursements to pay for tutoring and other resources to help K-12 students catch up after falling behind during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers bulked up funding to fully pay the state's share of public K-12 busing costs, which have been underfunded since 1991. The extra money could help prevent long walks to school for K-12 students and four-day weeks.

"Additional transportation dollars from the state allows school leaders to shift local funds to other high-priority areas to further support students, teachers, and staff," commissioner of education Margie Vandeven said in a statement.

Public four-year colleges and universities are set to get a 5.5% funding increase, along with tens of millions more for construction projects at university and college campuses across the state.