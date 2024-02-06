Lawmaker who made Trump assassination remark may face ouster

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a Facebook comment expressing hope President Donald Trump would be assassinated could face an effort to remove her from office.

Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, both Republicans, said Friday state senators should oust Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, who has continued to reject calls for her resignation.

"If she will not resign, the Senate can vote to remove her. I believe they should," Greitens said in a written statement.

Numerous top Republican and Democratic officials in Missouri have called upon Chappelle-Nadal to resign after she wrote "I hope Trump is assassinated!" on her personal Facebook page Thursday. She later deleted the post.

She made the remark in response to a post that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office. Chappelle-Nadal, who is black, said she commented out of frustration with the Republican president's response to the recent white nationalist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, for which the president said "both sides" shared some blame.

Parson said he will ask senators to remove Chappelle-Nadal from office if she does not resign by the time lawmakers convene Sept. 13 to consider veto overrides. Parson is the presiding officer of the Senate, though he can vote only to break ties and cannot sponsor legislation or make motions for votes.

"She is no longer fit to serve our state," he said at a Capitol news conference Friday.

The Missouri Constitution states a lawmaker can be expelled upon a two-thirds vote of the elected members of a chamber. But that hasn't occurred in recent decades, and it's unclear exactly how it would happen.