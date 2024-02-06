Marc Rivas had a goal to join some form of law enforcement office when he was younger, but familial pressures stayed his hand.

“When I was 19, 20 years old, I thought about it, but at the time my family didn’t agree with it so I didn’t do it,” he said.

In 2018, when he was 24, Rivas saw his ex-brother-in-law Cody McBride in his Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office uniform and decided that was the ideal outfit for him to join. A week later, he was accepted into the office and started working at the county jail. Rivas said he picked up on how to do the job quickly.

“I was hungry for knowledge. I wanted to train in everything I could and I wanted to know everything that I could about my job,” he said.

That thirst for knowledge and understanding has followed Rivas all his life, from the Caribbean Sea to the American heartland. Rivas moved to Cape Girardeau from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico when he was 15 because he saw an opportunity to play baseball at a higher level. He participated in the sport while attending Notre Dame Regional High School.

“It was a big transition going from an all-Spanish school to an all-English school but I picked it up pretty quick … I started school and I had to sink or swim,” he said.

Fortunately, though he couldn’t speak it fluently, he had visited the mainland United States to visit his father often enough that he understood English. A teacher at Notre Dame, Mary Ha, helped him learn more about the language.

“… I try to do that to this day, to absorb as much knowledge as I can,” Rivas said. “I strive to learn more languages. I would love to learn sign language, it’s on my bucket list.”

The deputy described his bilingualism as a useful tool to have when it comes to his work, whether it’s working in the county jail or assisting local police departments on patrol.