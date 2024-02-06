Law Enforcement Week — Bailiff Caleb Jones enjoys helping

Caleb Jones does not hesitate when asked what led him to a career in law enforcement with Cape Girardeau County.

Jones, 27, is a deputy in the county sheriff's office and is stationed at the county's Justice Center in Jackson as a uniformed bailiff.

"My dad, Walter Jones, recently retired as a state probation parole officer, and as a kid, I remember seeing his badge sitting on top of our entertainment center at home. I used to play with it, and he'd get on me because I didn't realize the responsibility at that age," said Jones, now a married father with a 3-year-old daughter.

Jones' personal bona fides in law enforcement extend not only to his father but to his younger brother, Noah, a patrolman for Cape Girardeau Police Department.

"It's a cliche, but I just like helping people. That's what pleases me. Being able to put a smile on someone's face pleases me," said Caleb, a 2014 Cape Central High graduate and 2019 alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Caleb Jones, a Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff, is a graduate of the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy and Southeast Missouri State University. Jeff Long

Caleb Jones, a Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff, is a graduate of the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy and Southeast Missouri State University. Jeff Long

In his youth, Caleb watched closely as people interacted with his dad when off duty.

"Dad would be out and about, and people would come up to him and thank him. I grew up watching people whose cases my father personally handled appreciating him," he said. "I have the gift of gab, too, which I got from my mother, Dianna."