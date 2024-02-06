During his time at Cape PD, Yoder was awarded the Medal of Valor after pursuing the "Ameren burglars," who were responsible for stealing copper wire from the energy company. The suspects' vehicle crashed and caught fire during the pursuit, and Yoder along with his fellow officers Newton, Alsdorf and Templeton removed the unconscious individuals from the vehicle before they suffered burn injuries. Yoder has also experienced successes in law enforcement as a K-9 handler.

"Without going into specifics, I was requested to assist DEA [Drug Enforcement Administration] agents, which resulted in the seizure of over seven pounds of Methamphetamine. The second case was assisting ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms] with a search warrant where the agents were unable to locate the narcotics they suspected in the residence," Yoder said. "With the help of my first K-9 partner, 'Debo,' we were able to locate an ounce of methamphetamine and an ounce of Ecstasy in a matter of minutes."

In addition to handling Zeno, Yoder also owns two German shepherds — Odin, who is 10 years old, and Argos, 4. Zeno and Yoder work 12-hour shifts, seven out of 14 days for the sheriff's office. According to a previous article, "Zeno will continue to be trained throughout his employment at the Cape County Sheriff's Office. The Supreme Court requires all police dogs to be trained every month for two days, for a total of 16 hours, in order for them to maintain their qualifications as members of the police force."

The difference between Yoder's personal dogs and Zeno is the drive the K-9 shows as a working police dog.

"Each training session we attend he develops more confidence and more experience as CGPD K-9 trainer Jeff Bourbon pushes him to be better each time, " he said. Zeno has already assisted Cape County Sheriff's Office, state Highway Patrol, Cape City and Jackson with vehicle sniffs resulting in several narcotic arrests."

During Yoder and Zeno's days off work, they both enjoy their 3-mile walks. Zeno is then treated to a freshly-filled children's pool and toys, which Yoder can't keep up with replacing after Zeno rips them apart. Yoder plans to continue to build his skills as a veteran handler and build upon the sheriff's department K-9 unit.

"I plan to keep developing as a handler and building my bond with K-9 Zeno. I will continue to work with the sheriff's office and keep developing the K-9 program and hopefully expand it to a second dog," Yoder said. "K-9 Zeno and I will continue to assist as best we can and interdict criminals as they attempt to conduct their business in this county and stop them the best we can."