Last riverboat of the season coming to Cape Girardeau

American Queen, the mammoth paddlewheeler from American Queen Voyages, is scheduled to arrive by 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau.

The boat — which American Queen Voyages's website says is the largest steamboat ever built — is expected to have 276 passengers aboard when it docks, according to Josh Thompson of VisitCape, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Built in 1995, American Queen is a six-deck recreation of a classic Mississippi riverboat

As per security regulations in place since the events of Sept. 11, 2001, no visitors will be permitted to board American Queen during its scheduled nine-hour stop, concluding at 5 p.m.