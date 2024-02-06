Lawmakers trying to ban child marriage in Missouri hope a last-minute push in the legislative session’s final days can overcome opposition from some Republicans that put the bill’s chances in doubt.

A bill outlawing 16 and 17 years old from getting married stalled in a House committee when a handful of Republicans voiced opposition. There are five days left before lawmakers adjourn for the year.

Republican state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City told The Independent last week that a last-ditch effort to save the legislation could take place as early as Monday, when she expects it to be added as an amendment to another bill.

“There’s more opposition than I thought there would be,” she said. “But you know, I think that overall, it’s generational, and I haven’t had any women opposed come and talk to me about this.”

Under current Missouri law, anyone under 16 is prohibited from getting married. But 16 and 17 year olds can get married with parental consent to anyone under 21.

Those in favor of the ban argue child marriage is coercive and can transform into forced marriage, especially because children lack the legal rights of adulthood. Almost all minors married to adults are girls, data shows, and child marriage is associated with higher rates of dropping out of high school and later poverty.

But while Rehder’s bill, which she co-sponsored with Democratic state Sen. Lauren Arthur of Kansas City, sailed through the Senate nearly unanimously, it is stuck in a House committee due to critics who say a ban constitutes government overreach and would clash with parental rights.

Fraidy Reiss, an activist who founded the nonprofit against forced marriage Unchained at Last and has been active in testifying in support of the bill in Missouri, called the opposition “horrifying.”

“How can anybody be opposed to legislation that costs nothing, harms no one and ends a human rights abuse?” Fraidy said in an interview with The Independent. “It is shameful it has not already passed and shameful that we’re coming up against the end of the legislative session. And we still don’t know for sure whether legislators are going to do this.”

Proponents hope to tack on the child marriage ban as an amendment to another of Rehder’s bills that deals with children. Rehder said she wants a roll call vote on the amendment, rather than a voice vote, which would show exactly how many and which legislators are opposed.

Republican state Rep. Jim Murphy of St. Louis chairs the House committee where the child marriage ban is stuck. He told The Independent that he supports ending child marriage but doesn’t have the votes to advance the bill to the full House.

Murphy said he was “surprised” that changing the minimum age of marriage from 16 to 18 got as much pushback as it did.

Rep. Dean Van Schoiack

State Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, Republican of Savannah and the vice chair of the committee, was one of the voices in opposition.