Larry Westrich, Drury senior VP, remembered as devoted family man

Larry Westrich, described as a devoted husband and father by his family and co-workers, died of a heart attack July 23. His family said he passed away during his daily bike ride, a passion he pursued, just as he lived, by the motto: "Dream as if you will live forever but live as if you will die tomorrow". He was 61 years old.

Born April 15, 1962, Westrich was a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau. He was a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and received a Bachelor of Science in administration with a major in accounting from Southeast Missouri State University.

Westrich worked 45 years for hotels and companies owned by the Drury family.

Kevin Whitfield, president of Drury Southwest, said Westrich started out, at 16 years old, as a dishwasher at the Drury owned Ramada Inn. He said Westrich worked his way through school as a night auditor then became internal auditor for Drury hotels before moving over to Drury Southwest where he worked his way up to senior vice president of Real Estate and Development.

Whitfield described Westrich as a "wonderful man" who will be "greatly missed" at the company.

"I worked with him for 40 years and I don't think I heard him raise his voice to anyone during that time," Whitfield said. "He was absolutely beloved by his team, by those who worked with him. He always put everybody else first, which was remarkable in today's world."

Adrienne Henry, Real Estate Leasing and Development manager at Drury Southwest, said Westrich was her mentor. She said he was "fantastic" and "one of the best humans you would ever meet."

"He always had a smile, literally, every day he came to work with a smile," Henry said. "He was really encouraging, he checked in with people, actually connected with them, just a really great guy."

Westrich's wife, Stephanie, said they met when they were both just out of college and she moved into the house across the street. She said for him it was love at first sight, but for her "it took a little while."

She said he traveled a lot for work so they didn't have as much time together as she would have liked. However, after two years of dating, broken up by work trips, Stephanie Westrich said she decided to move back in with her parents.

"Larry wanted to get married, but I just couldn't commit," she said. "But when I moved out of that house, when I wasn't right across the street from him, I knew that I had to go back."

The Westriches were married Sept. 26, 1987, and had two daughters, Kaci and Jessica, and two sons, Austin and Connor. His children described Westrich as a good father "who was always there when you needed him."

"He'd do anything for his kids, but he'd make you work for it," Austin Westrich said. "He wanted to instill these life lessons, and he wouldn't just hand you anything, he made you work for it. But, you know, as we've grown up, we've realized those life lessons are invaluable now."