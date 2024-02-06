Large donations add features to Perryville Vietnam memorial project

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Thanks to donations from community members in Perryville and beyond, more projects at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial can come together ahead of the monument’s May 18 and 19 grand opening.

The full-scale duplicate of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., stands on 43 acres of former farmland just off Route V, donated by Vietnam veteran Jim Eddleman.

Eddleman was a soldier in Vietnam in 1968 when he made a promise to himself: If he made it out of the war alive, he’d build a memorial to honor the sacrifices of those who had fought and died.

Now, in addition to that monument, welcome center and concrete walkway, all already open to the public, an honor flag memorial plaza is under construction, executive director Nancy Guth said.

The welcome center’s interfaith chapel, where weekly Tuesday coffee is served for any who want to attend, opens onto the plaza, and the flagpole is framed by double doors.

Memorial bricks, etched in honor of or in memory of veterans, will pave the plaza, Guth said.

Five granite panels, each 10-feet tall, will honor the five military branches, Guth said, and the plaza will also have trees and benches.

The American flag is double-stitched to resist the area’s winds, Guth said.

“They just placed the flagpole Friday, and construction should be finished by our grand opening May 18 and 19,” Guth said.

Guth said the monument wall, museum, honor flag memorial plaza and all other planned developments will pay tribute to all veterans, not just from the Vietnam conflict, but all veterans, and current and active members of the military.

All of this is donor-funded, Guth said, and a recent commitment by The Bank of Missouri will help fund it, and future projects.

It’s a three-year, $300,000 donation by the bank, and the first $100,000 installment was presented recently, according to a news release.

“The Bank of Missouri is proud to support our veterans,” David Crader, U.S. Navy Veteran and president of Reliable Community Bancshares, the holding company for The Bank of Missouri, stated in the release. “This replica of the Vietnam Wall in D.C. is something that will impact the Perryville community with visitors from coast to coast. As a leader in our community, it is important that we step up with a strong commitment to the project,” Crader added in the release.