Landfill operator sues for help with EPA cleanup

ST. LOUIS -- The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near illegally dumped radioactive waste is suing the drug maker whose predecessor processed the Cold War-era nuclear material.

Bridgeton Landfill LLC seeks help paying for the $205 million cleanup of the Superfund site in the lawsuit filed Tuesday against Mallinckrodt LLC, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The suit says Mallinckrodt's predecessor, Mallinckrodt Chemical Works, refined uranium compounds used in the U.S. government's Manhattan Project decades ago at its factory north of downtown St. Louis.