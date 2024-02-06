Labor, supply shortages cause problems for local coffee shops

The Ground-A-Bout co-founder Bob Schooley planned to open a third location of his coffeehouse by the end of summer, but recently one issue has stood in his way.

"I'm ready to build it, but I can't go forward because I can't hire enough staff to fill it," Schooley said.

Schooley and his wife, Serena, first opened The Ground-A-Bout in 2016 with a location in Jackson off East Adams Street. The new Ground-A-Bout would feature a double drive-through and reside between Don Carlos and Wing Etc. off East Jackson Boulevard.

Schooley told the Southeast Missourian in June he anticipated breaking ground on the third Ground-A-Bout late this summer. Though, after speaking with other local restaurant owners about staff shortages, Schooley said he doubted he'd be able to put together the 20-person team he would need.

"Even if I put out there that I was hiring, I wouldn't get 20 applications," Schooley said.

Several area restaurants have faced staffing shortages in recent months, according to previous Southeast Missourian coverage. The issue is part of a national trend, with some restaurants reducing hours or closing.

Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina in Cape Girardeau closed its doors in July after a long battle to find and retain employees.

Though, staffing is just one in a line of problems restaurants face.