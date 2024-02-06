All sections
September 22, 2021

Labor, supply shortages cause problems for local coffee shops

Monica Obradovic
Barista Emily Long prepares a caramel latte Monday at The Ground-A-Bout Marquette, 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Barista Emily Long prepares a caramel latte Monday at The Ground-A-Bout Marquette, 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.Monica Obradovic

The Ground-A-Bout co-founder Bob Schooley planned to open a third location of his coffeehouse by the end of summer, but recently one issue has stood in his way.

"I'm ready to build it, but I can't go forward because I can't hire enough staff to fill it," Schooley said.

Schooley and his wife, Serena, first opened The Ground-A-Bout in 2016 with a location in Jackson off East Adams Street. The new Ground-A-Bout would feature a double drive-through and reside between Don Carlos and Wing Etc. off East Jackson Boulevard.

Schooley told the Southeast Missourian in June he anticipated breaking ground on the third Ground-A-Bout late this summer. Though, after speaking with other local restaurant owners about staff shortages, Schooley said he doubted he'd be able to put together the 20-person team he would need.

"Even if I put out there that I was hiring, I wouldn't get 20 applications," Schooley said.

Several area restaurants have faced staffing shortages in recent months, according to previous Southeast Missourian coverage. The issue is part of a national trend, with some restaurants reducing hours or closing.

Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina in Cape Girardeau closed its doors in July after a long battle to find and retain employees.

Though, staffing is just one in a line of problems restaurants face.

Supply shortages

Lately, plastic cups, lids and straws have been hard to come by, Schooley said.

"Our suppliers are often out of them," Schooley said. "If they're not out of them, they're 40% to 50% more in cost."

Red Banner Coffee Roasters owners Robbie and Katie Britt cited similar issues.

The couple recently opted to use custom cups, since their usual suppliers had such low inventory.

"We were paying 30 cents for a lid, cup and straw together, now we're paying $1," Katie Britt said.

Both Schooley and Robbie Britt said the jump in supply costs hasn't changed menu prices.

Red Banner began using lids not requiring straws to cut down costs. It also has a steady staff, Robbie Britt said.

Schooley said his two current The Ground-A-Bout locations are fully staffed with dedicated employees.

"We've been very fortunate at both of our shops because the content of the work is pretty good," Schooley said. "People actually want to work here."

