All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 25, 2021

KRCU drive nearly reaches fundraising goal

Southeast Missouri State University's public radio station, KRCU-FM, completed its fall pledge drive Wednesday and got very close to its amended $40,000 on-air goal. General manager Dan Woods said the Sept. 15 to 22 effort fell just $572 short. Woods, a 1994 SEMO graduate who has led KRCU for 19 years, said the station hopes to raise a total of $55,000 before the end of the year, a figure representing more than 30% of the operation's budget...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Southeast Missouri State University's public radio station, KRCU-FM, completed its fall pledge drive Wednesday and got very close to its amended $40,000 on-air goal.

General manager Dan Woods said the Sept. 15 to 22 effort fell just $572 short.

Woods, a 1994 SEMO graduate who has led KRCU for 19 years, said the station hopes to raise a total of $55,000 before the end of the year, a figure representing more than 30% of the operation's budget.

"We're pretty confident we can get there through subsequent mailings to donors and if needed, we can run a short on-air pledge drive in December," he said.

What's next

"We're looking at a pet challenge for our next pledge drive in the spring of 2022, asking listeners to give a gift in honor of their dog or cat," Woods said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"A lot of (National Public Radio) stations have done pet challenges and they've done well."

Details

KRCU, a 24-hour per day 6,500-watt station at 90.9 FM, operates out of the Serena Building, 920 Academic Circle Drive, behind Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau.

Its signal is also heard on two repeater stations -- 20,000-watt KSEF 88.9 FM-HD in Farmington, Missouri, and 50,000-watt KDMC 88.7 FM in Ellsinore, Missouri.

KRCU's website says between the three stations, its programming reaches 350,000 people.

Those who want an opportunity to support KRCU may visit krcu.org/give.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy