KRCU drive nearly reaches fundraising goal

Southeast Missouri State University's public radio station, KRCU-FM, completed its fall pledge drive Wednesday and got very close to its amended $40,000 on-air goal.

General manager Dan Woods said the Sept. 15 to 22 effort fell just $572 short.

Woods, a 1994 SEMO graduate who has led KRCU for 19 years, said the station hopes to raise a total of $55,000 before the end of the year, a figure representing more than 30% of the operation's budget.

"We're pretty confident we can get there through subsequent mailings to donors and if needed, we can run a short on-air pledge drive in December," he said.

What's next

"We're looking at a pet challenge for our next pledge drive in the spring of 2022, asking listeners to give a gift in honor of their dog or cat," Woods said.