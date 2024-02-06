All sections
NewsJune 10, 2020

Kohn named student regent at Southeast

Lauren Kohn of Fenton, Missouri, was appointed Monday by Gov. Michael Parson to serve as the student representative to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents. Her term will run through Jan. 1, 2022. She replaces Luke LeGrand of Cape Girardeau, whose term has expired...

Southeast Missourian
Lauren Kohn of Fenton, Missouri, was appointed Monday by Gov. Michael Parson to serve as the student representative to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.

Her term will run through Jan. 1, 2022. She replaces Luke LeGrand of Cape Girardeau, whose term has expired.

The student representative is a non-voting member of the board.

“We are extremely pleased that Lauren will be joining the Board of Regents as the student representative,” Southeast president Carlos Vargas said in a news release. “She has been an active participant in our student leadership programs and has engaged in our Residence Life learning communities. These valuable experiences will serve her well as a member of the Board, and we look forward to her representing the voices of our students.”

Kohn, a senior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a finance major and Spanish minor, is a member of the Jane Stephens Honors Program and the Finance and Economics Club. In addition, she is an Emerging Leaders graduate, First Year Leadership Program fall 2019 facilitator, and member of the Residence Hall Association. During her time at Southeast, she has been a resident of the Business Learning Community and Entrepreneurship Learning Community.

She is a graduate of Cor Jesu Academy in Affton, Missouri, where she was a member of the cross country team, Principal’s Council and Spanish Club. She has been a volunteer for the Luke 18 Youth Group Retreat and the Appalachia Service Project.

