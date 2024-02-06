Kohn named student regent at Southeast

“We are extremely pleased that Lauren will be joining the Board of Regents as the student representative,” Southeast president Carlos Vargas said in a news release. “She has been an active participant in our student leadership programs and has engaged in our Residence Life learning communities. These valuable experiences will serve her well as a member of the Board, and we look forward to her representing the voices of our students.”

Kohn, a senior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a finance major and Spanish minor, is a member of the Jane Stephens Honors Program and the Finance and Economics Club. In addition, she is an Emerging Leaders graduate, First Year Leadership Program fall 2019 facilitator, and member of the Residence Hall Association. During her time at Southeast, she has been a resident of the Business Learning Community and Entrepreneurship Learning Community.

She is a graduate of Cor Jesu Academy in Affton, Missouri, where she was a member of the cross country team, Principal’s Council and Spanish Club. She has been a volunteer for the Luke 18 Youth Group Retreat and the Appalachia Service Project.