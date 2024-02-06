Kinder attending conference of Mississippi River city mayors

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder is attending a conference of mayors along the Mississippi River this week in Washington D.C. to lobby for national support for resources to help with the impact of the drought on the region.

The conference is hosted by the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, a collaborative group made up of more than 100 municipalities, including Cape Girardeau.

"Our area of the Mississippi has had some of the driest conditions in the Mississippi River corridor with extreme-drought cover the three-corners region of Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky," Kinder said in a news release on the conference. "Agriculture is a significant portion of our economy. The Mississippi River moves over $164 billion in agriculture exports annually. This drought is affecting 40% of that revenue at one of the most important times of the year."

Gov. Mike Parson extended the state's drought alert, in the last week of November, until Wednesday, March 1. The majority of Cape Girardeau County has been classified as in a period of "severe drought."