Kinder appointed chairman of SoutheastHEALTH's System BOD

Frank M. Kinder's new appointment to chairman of SoutheastHEALTH's System Board of Directors could mean big things for the Cape Girardeau community.
In a Wednesday press release announcing the new appointment, Kinder said he hopes to foster more collaboration between SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Medical Center, "the results of which can only be positive for our community." Kinder said it marks the first effort in years between the two medical systems to collaborate on behavioral health services.
"Behavioral sciences are kind of out of the mainstream and not an area where both of us need to build out," said Kinder, when reached by phone. "We have a partner that specializes in this, and it's a no-brainer."
Kinder is the former president of Red Letter Communications and now serves on its board. Kinder has a long history of service to health-system committees and even completed the Missouri Hospital Association's Governance Excellence Certification Program for board members.
He may not be new to serving health-care systems, but Kinder's leadership is highly anticipated by many at Southeast- HEALTH.
Ken Bateman, president and CEO of Southeast HEALTH, said in the release that Kinder brings depth to the board from his experience in business and marketing strategy.
"These are turbulent times for health care, but I'm confident that with the help of the current system board, we will prevail through this volatile climate and continue to meet the needs of the communities we serve," Batemen said.
Kinder began his affiliation with Southeast- HEALTH more than a decade ago, since servng on boards and committees, such as the Hospital Association in 2006, the Board in 2009 and the Board Executive Committee in 2010.
"SoutheastHEALTH has a strong and viable future, and I look forward to continuing my service," Kinder said.
