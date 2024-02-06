All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 26, 2018

Kinder appointed chairman of SoutheastHEALTH's System BOD

Frank M. Kinder's new appointment to chairman of SoutheastHEALTH's System Board of Directors could mean big things for the Cape Girardeau community. In a Wednesday press release announcing the new appointment, Kinder said he hopes to foster more collaboration between SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Medical Center, "the results of which can only be positive for our community." Kinder said it marks the first effort in years between the two medical systems to collaborate on behavioral health services.. ...

Rachael Long
Frank Kinder
Frank Kinder

Frank M. Kinder's new appointment to chairman of SoutheastHEALTH's System Board of Directors could mean big things for the Cape Girardeau community.

In a Wednesday press release announcing the new appointment, Kinder said he hopes to foster more collaboration between SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Medical Center, "the results of which can only be positive for our community." Kinder said it marks the first effort in years between the two medical systems to collaborate on behavioral health services.

"Behavioral sciences are kind of out of the mainstream and not an area where both of us need to build out," said Kinder, when reached by phone. "We have a partner that specializes in this, and it's a no-brainer."

Kinder is the former president of Red Letter Communications and now serves on its board. Kinder has a long history of service to health-system committees and even completed the Missouri Hospital Association's Governance Excellence Certification Program for board members.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He may not be new to serving health-care systems, but Kinder's leadership is highly anticipated by many at Southeast- HEALTH.

Ken Bateman, president and CEO of Southeast HEALTH, said in the release that Kinder brings depth to the board from his experience in business and marketing strategy.

"These are turbulent times for health care, but I'm confident that with the help of the current system board, we will prevail through this volatile climate and continue to meet the needs of the communities we serve," Batemen said.

Kinder began his affiliation with Southeast- HEALTH more than a decade ago, since servng on boards and committees, such as the Hospital Association in 2006, the Board in 2009 and the Board Executive Committee in 2010.

"SoutheastHEALTH has a strong and viable future, and I look forward to continuing my service," Kinder said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy