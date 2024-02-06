Kinder appointed chairman of SoutheastHEALTH's System BOD

Frank M. Kinder's new appointment to chairman of SoutheastHEALTH's System Board of Directors could mean big things for the Cape Girardeau community.

In a Wednesday press release announcing the new appointment, Kinder said he hopes to foster more collaboration between SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Medical Center, "the results of which can only be positive for our community." Kinder said it marks the first effort in years between the two medical systems to collaborate on behavioral health services.

"Behavioral sciences are kind of out of the mainstream and not an area where both of us need to build out," said Kinder, when reached by phone. "We have a partner that specializes in this, and it's a no-brainer."

Kinder is the former president of Red Letter Communications and now serves on its board. Kinder has a long history of service to health-system committees and even completed the Missouri Hospital Association's Governance Excellence Certification Program for board members.