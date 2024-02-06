In his free time, you can find Jacob Beine near his offset smoker practicing his barbecuing skills in a kilt.

“Barbecue is just one of those things I always loved to do,” Beine said.

The idea for the kilt came from the costume he wears for reenactments of the Seven Years War as a soldier of the 42nd Sterlings Company, a Scottish regiment.

“I figured it’s the one hobby I wear a kilt, so why not bring it into this hobby as well and be a little different,” he said.

Beine is the one man barbecue team called “Kilt-N It BBQ” that is part of the St. Louis BBQ Society at the professional level. He was born in St. Louis, raised in Jackson and currently resides in Altenburg. He watched his grandpa and mother cook growing up, which first introduced him to the art.

Jacob Beine sprinkles rub on ribs he is about to cook in his offset smoker on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

“It’s relaxing to me,” he said.

During his years of working in law enforcement, safety inspection and other jobs, Beine said, “I’d done nothing but work and any time I went home to rest, relax, I’ve cooked food.”

These past few years, he attended Western Kentucky Technical Community College to receive an associate in applied sciences for food and beverage management. He now works at SuperFresh Kitchens in Cape Girardeau as the executive chef.