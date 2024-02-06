Kicking off spring with a Garden Party

"We think it is important to include others to bring community and value to our customers," she said.

Businesses that will be participating are Blackbird by Peachy Keen; Peachy Keen Events; Crepe Girardeau, owned by Isabelle Schott; and Nourished Farms, co-owned by Megan Powell.

Schott said she is excited three young female business owners are working together to put on the event.

"I think that this event is a great example of three local women business owners, not just worried about their own successes or their own sales, but really coming together to put on an event for the community," she said.