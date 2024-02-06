All sections
NewsApril 6, 2023

Kicking off spring with a Garden Party

To kick off spring, local business owners have planned a Spring Garden Party for Saturday, April 8. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blackbird by Peachy Keen, 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau. Blakckbird owner Grace Keen said she is excited to welcome everyone to the event...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

To kick off spring, local business owners have planned a Spring Garden Party for Saturday, April 8.

This event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blackbird by Peachy Keen, 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau.

Blakckbird owner Grace Keen said she is excited to welcome everyone to the event.

"We think it is important to include others to bring community and value to our customers," she said.

Businesses that will be participating are Blackbird by Peachy Keen; Peachy Keen Events; Crepe Girardeau, owned by Isabelle Schott; and Nourished Farms, co-owned by Megan Powell.

Schott said she is excited three young female business owners are working together to put on the event.

"I think that this event is a great example of three local women business owners, not just worried about their own successes or their own sales, but really coming together to put on an event for the community," she said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

