Keynote speaker urges solidarity, honesty at Women Aware conference

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Chantelle Becking began her keynote presentation with an impromptu dance party, setting the mood and livening up the crowd for the last segment of the Women Aware conference at Black River Coliseum on Thursday.

Women Aware Inc. is an organization dedicated to empowering women. The conference invites female attendees of all ages and backgrounds to attend talks on subjects such as mental health, nutrition and finances, and take some time in between to shop vendors, eat and mingle.

More than 300 people attended this year, including Carroll Jarrell of Stoddard County, who visited breakout sessions with subjects from travel to tai chi.

"I loved it, I really did," she said.

This year's theme was "Born to Stand Out," making Becking a fitting closing speaker. Becking is an author, businesswoman, mother of five and self-described work in progress. She is co-owner of Becking Clinic in Dexter, Missouri, an all-natural health clinic specializing in weight loss, but really dedicated, she said, to restoring health and confidence, particularly to women.

"I help people get their lives back, whether it's at my clinic or I'm encouraging a woman, and let me tell you -- we're running on fumes," Becking said.

Becking spoke of her journey through hard life circumstances, such as divorce, the struggles of adoptive motherhood, and the pressure on women to take care of everyone else and act like life is perfect.

"We can't be everything to everybody and nothing to ourselves," she said, noting by the time some women choose to come to her clinic, they have not done anything for their own benefit in years.

Many of Becking's trials and pivotal moments are detailed in her book, "Unapologetically You: Freedom to Be." One thing life taught her is it is impossible to look at someone and accurately know their circumstances. Everyone struggles, she explained, and many women are especially burdened by worry. Becking cited a study finding 85% of women in America spend around two hours feeling worried, often about things out of their control.

"It's killing us," Becking said. "It's taking our joy."