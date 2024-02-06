Kentucky man charged in Miner shooting death

"After an extensive investigation, it was learned the incident occurred at a local hotel," Buckley said.

Three possible suspects were questioned and one of those suspects, Robert Miller, 23, was charged through Scott County with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Miller is being held on a warrant with no bond, according to Buckley.

"The Miner Police Department greatly appreciated assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott County Sheriff's Office and South Scott County Ambulance Service for their rapid response and closure of this investigation," Buckley said. "The victim will not be announced at this time out of respect for the family. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends."