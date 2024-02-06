All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 16, 2021

Kentucky man charged in Miner shooting death

MINER, Mo. — A Kentucky man faces charges after the early Friday shooting death of an individual at a hotel in Miner. According to Miner Police Chief James Buckley, early Friday, officers with the Miner Police Department discovered a 19-year-old gunshot victim and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, where they were later pronounced deceased...

Standard Democrat
Robert Miller
Robert Miller

MINER, Mo. — A Kentucky man faces charges after the early Friday shooting death of an individual at a hotel in Miner.

According to Miner Police Chief James Buckley, early Friday, officers with the Miner Police Department discovered a 19-year-old gunshot victim and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"After an extensive investigation, it was learned the incident occurred at a local hotel," Buckley said.

Three possible suspects were questioned and one of those suspects, Robert Miller, 23, was charged through Scott County with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Miller is being held on a warrant with no bond, according to Buckley.

"The Miner Police Department greatly appreciated assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott County Sheriff's Office and South Scott County Ambulance Service for their rapid response and closure of this investigation," Buckley said. "The victim will not be announced at this time out of respect for the family. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy