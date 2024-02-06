Kennett woman sentenced to prison

A Kennett, Missouri, woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug and firearm charges.
A release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming said U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. in Cape Girardeau sentenced Paula Laboone, 64, to the prison term for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
Court documents said authorities executed a search warrant in January at Laboone's residence. They found numerous plastic bags containing more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine packaged for sale and a semi-automatic pistol.
In a subsequent interview, Laboone admitted to buying and selling methamphetamine over several months and that the firearm was hers.
She had previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Dunklin County, Missouri.
This case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.
