NewsAugust 27, 2022

Kelly students safe after brief lockdown

BENTON, Mo. -- A threat forced Scott County R-4 "Kelly" schools into a brief lockdown Friday. The threat was unfounded and everyone remained safe, according to superintendent Bradley Kolwyck. "At approximately 11:40 a.m. (Friday) a phone call was received and perceived as a threat. After receiving the call, the faculty and staff immediately contacted the Scott County Sheriff's Department [sic] for assistance," he said in a message posted to the district's website...

story image illustation

BENTON, Mo. -- A threat forced Scott County R-4 "Kelly" schools into a brief lockdown Friday.

The threat was unfounded and everyone remained safe, according to superintendent Bradley Kolwyck.

"At approximately 11:40 a.m. (Friday) a phone call was received and perceived as a threat. After receiving the call, the faculty and staff immediately contacted the Scott County Sheriff's Department [sic] for assistance," he said in a message posted to the district's website.

All three school buildings followed the district's safety plan while authorities investigated the threat, Kolwyck said. At about 12:35 p.m. students and staff returned to class and resumed the school day.

"Thank you for your support as all of the plans we practice were activated and performed as practiced," Kolwyck said.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded to the school located off Highway 77 in rural Benton to investigate.

"Staff and students were evacuated as a precaution," Sheriff Wes Drury said Friday. "The investigation is still ongoing to determine who and where the threat originated."

