Kellerman Foundation to display donated Charles Rhinehart artwork

Drs. Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman -- founders of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation -- plan to commemorate their 50th year of owning the historic Clark Kellerman House in Cape Girardeau with an opening show featuring artwork by Charles Rhinehart.

Lavetta Rhinehart -- Charles' widow and a talented artist in her own right -- has decided to donate all of her late husband's artwork to the Kellerman Foundation.

Charles Rhinehart was a self-taught artist from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, whose artwork has been displayed in art galleries, museums and art shows across the United States.

"My husband and I both have admired his (Rhinehart) work for our whole marriage, you know, for 40-something years. We've been married over 50 years," Mary Ann said. "But he was just beginning. He's from Ste. Genevieve and grew up there, and was a sign painter. He began to develop as an artist as a young man. As a part of this donation, we have a piece of art that he painted when he was 19."

The Kellermans befriended the Rhineharts, and Mary Ann had the opportunity to tell Charles' story at the foundation in 2018. When Charles died in September, Mary Ann tried to help Lavetta sell some of his work, but Lavetta was hesitant to do so. Lavetta later traveled to Cape Girardeau to judge photographs at the Smithsonian's Water/Ways exhibition in October, and informed Mary Ann she planned to donate all of Charles' remaining work to the Kellerman Foundation.