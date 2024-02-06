Kellerman Foundation to display donated Charles Rhinehart artwork

Drs. Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman -- founders of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation -- plan to commemorate their 50th year of owning the historic Clark Kellerman House in Cape Girardeau with an opening show featuring artwork by Charles Rhinehart.
Lavetta Rhinehart -- Charles' widow and a talented artist in her own right -- has decided to donate all of her late husband's artwork to the Kellerman Foundation.
Charles Rhinehart was a self-taught artist from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, whose artwork has been displayed in art galleries, museums and art shows across the United States.
"My husband and I both have admired his (Rhinehart) work for our whole marriage, you know, for 40-something years. We've been married over 50 years," Mary Ann said. "But he was just beginning. He's from Ste. Genevieve and grew up there, and was a sign painter. He began to develop as an artist as a young man. As a part of this donation, we have a piece of art that he painted when he was 19."
The Kellermans befriended the Rhineharts, and Mary Ann had the opportunity to tell Charles' story at the foundation in 2018. When Charles died in September, Mary Ann tried to help Lavetta sell some of his work, but Lavetta was hesitant to do so. Lavetta later traveled to Cape Girardeau to judge photographs at the Smithsonian's Water/Ways exhibition in October, and informed Mary Ann she planned to donate all of Charles' remaining work to the Kellerman Foundation.
"To me, it is so selfless of her," Mary Ann said, "because she could be selling those pieces."
The Kellermans initially purchased the Clark Kellerman House, also known as the Fountain House, in 1971 when they were both in graduate school. According to Mary Ann, the house will become a museum for Charles' art.
"This is our 50th year, so we're going to have a big deal. All year long we'll be showing his artwork in that house," Mary Ann said. "So, the Fountain House will become the museum for Charles' work, because it can handle about 30 big pieces. It can handle basically the whole collection."
While Mary Ann isn't sure when exactly the opening show featuring Charles' art will take place, she estimated the event will happen during the summer.
