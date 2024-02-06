Keith Boeller retires from Chateau Girardeau

Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Cape Retirement Community, also known as Chateau Girardeau Retirement Community, is retiring Monday, Jan. 1.

Boeller has led the continuing care retirement community -- which features independent living, assisted living and a nursing home at 3120 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau -- since the resignation of his predecessor, Lynne Spriggs, nearly nine years ago.

Before coming to Chateau, Boeller was president of PAJCO Inc., which operates the Rhodes convenience store chain in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.