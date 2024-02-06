All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 19, 2023

Keen new boutique comes to downtown Cape Girardeau

Grace Keen had spent years working in boutiques. Around 2019, she decided she wanted a change of pace. "I loved the atmosphere, I loved what I was doing, but I didn't want to follow anyone else's rules," she said. "I wanted to make the rules." She started an online store called Peachy Keen Boutique on Oct. 1, 2019. Three years later, she opened her first storefront in Dexter, Missouri...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Grace Keen plays with her daughter, Kennedy, 4, during Peachy Keen Boutique's grand opening Saturday, Sept. 16. Keen said her boutique's name was partly inspired by Kennedy, who was a newborn when she started selling items online in 2019. She has since opened locations in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri.
Grace Keen plays with her daughter, Kennedy, 4, during Peachy Keen Boutique's grand opening Saturday, Sept. 16. Keen said her boutique's name was partly inspired by Kennedy, who was a newborn when she started selling items online in 2019. She has since opened locations in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Grace Keen had spent years working in boutiques. Around 2019, she decided she wanted a change of pace.

"I loved the atmosphere, I loved what I was doing, but I didn't want to follow anyone else's rules," she said. "I wanted to make the rules."

She started an online store called Peachy Keen Boutique on Oct. 1, 2019. Three years later, she opened her first storefront in Dexter, Missouri.

Now Keen has expanded yet again, opening her second Peachy Keen Boutique on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 426 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Her store sells women's clothing, jewelry, shoes, accessories, perfumes, candles and gift items.

Madison Reagan shops for jeans Monday, Sept. 18, at Peachy Keen Boutique in Cape Girardeau. The newly-opened store sells a variety of women's clothing, shoes, jewelry and other items.
Madison Reagan shops for jeans Monday, Sept. 18, at Peachy Keen Boutique in Cape Girardeau. The newly-opened store sells a variety of women's clothing, shoes, jewelry and other items.CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Madison Reagan shops for jeans Monday, Sept. 18, at Peachy Keen Boutique in Cape Girardeau. The newly-opened store sells a variety of women's clothing, shoes, jewelry and other items.
Madison Reagan shops for jeans Monday, Sept. 18, at Peachy Keen Boutique in Cape Girardeau. The newly-opened store sells a variety of women's clothing, shoes, jewelry and other items.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

"I love customer service. I am a people-person and I love to talk and get to know people," Keen said. "When you've got them in the fitting room and they're loving their new outfit and feeling good, you're feeling good, too."

The owner of the previous store at the Cape Girardeau location had approached Keen about starting something up. In just two weeks, Keen, her family and friends were able to decorate the storefront for their opening day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Much of the effort was because of the contributions of Keen's boutique manager, Anne Marie Schlegel, who Keen called her "right-hand woman."

Schlegel embroiders shirts and customizes cups at Blackbird by Peachy Keen, Keen's Cape Girardeau gift shop at 1812 Carondolet. The current plan is to, in the coming months, close that store and move its services into the new boutique.

"I've always loved crafting and artwork, so when we had that opportunity at Blackbird, it was right up my alley," Schlegel said. "Once we started doing that, it was easy to offer to customers, too."

Customers can bring in items for Schlegel to embroider or just designs they want her to use. Since the boutique is able to sell products with Southeast Missouri State University logos, she has handmade several shirts and other items with those designs. A solid number of the boutique's clientele are university students.

Schlegel said she likes working on clothing again and having a team at the new location.

In addition to Schlegel, Keen has five other employees.

"We are a girl gang," Keen said. "It's a good time."

The store opens at 10 a.m. and operates until 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until 6 p.m. Fridays and until 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Customers can shop inventory from the Cape Girardeau and Dexter stores online at www.shoppeachykeen.com. Keen said they can order items for pickup or shipping.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy