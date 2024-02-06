Keen new boutique comes to downtown Cape Girardeau

Grace Keen had spent years working in boutiques. Around 2019, she decided she wanted a change of pace.
"I loved the atmosphere, I loved what I was doing, but I didn't want to follow anyone else's rules," she said. "I wanted to make the rules."
She started an online store called Peachy Keen Boutique on Oct. 1, 2019. Three years later, she opened her first storefront in Dexter, Missouri.
Now Keen has expanded yet again, opening her second Peachy Keen Boutique on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 426 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Her store sells women's clothing, jewelry, shoes, accessories, perfumes, candles and gift items.
"I love customer service. I am a people-person and I love to talk and get to know people," Keen said. "When you've got them in the fitting room and they're loving their new outfit and feeling good, you're feeling good, too."
The owner of the previous store at the Cape Girardeau location had approached Keen about starting something up. In just two weeks, Keen, her family and friends were able to decorate the storefront for their opening day.
Much of the effort was because of the contributions of Keen's boutique manager, Anne Marie Schlegel, who Keen called her "right-hand woman."
Schlegel embroiders shirts and customizes cups at Blackbird by Peachy Keen, Keen's Cape Girardeau gift shop at 1812 Carondolet. The current plan is to, in the coming months, close that store and move its services into the new boutique.
"I've always loved crafting and artwork, so when we had that opportunity at Blackbird, it was right up my alley," Schlegel said. "Once we started doing that, it was easy to offer to customers, too."
Customers can bring in items for Schlegel to embroider or just designs they want her to use. Since the boutique is able to sell products with Southeast Missouri State University logos, she has handmade several shirts and other items with those designs. A solid number of the boutique's clientele are university students.
Schlegel said she likes working on clothing again and having a team at the new location.
In addition to Schlegel, Keen has five other employees.
"We are a girl gang," Keen said. "It's a good time."
The store opens at 10 a.m. and operates until 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until 6 p.m. Fridays and until 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Customers can shop inventory from the Cape Girardeau and Dexter stores online at www.shoppeachykeen.com. Keen said they can order items for pickup or shipping.
