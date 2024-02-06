Keen new boutique comes to downtown Cape Girardeau

Grace Keen had spent years working in boutiques. Around 2019, she decided she wanted a change of pace.

"I loved the atmosphere, I loved what I was doing, but I didn't want to follow anyone else's rules," she said. "I wanted to make the rules."

She started an online store called Peachy Keen Boutique on Oct. 1, 2019. Three years later, she opened her first storefront in Dexter, Missouri.

Now Keen has expanded yet again, opening her second Peachy Keen Boutique on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 426 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Her store sells women's clothing, jewelry, shoes, accessories, perfumes, candles and gift items.

Madison Reagan shops for jeans Monday, Sept. 18, at Peachy Keen Boutique in Cape Girardeau. The newly-opened store sells a variety of women's clothing, shoes, jewelry and other items. CHRISTOPHER BORRO

"I love customer service. I am a people-person and I love to talk and get to know people," Keen said. "When you've got them in the fitting room and they're loving their new outfit and feeling good, you're feeling good, too."

The owner of the previous store at the Cape Girardeau location had approached Keen about starting something up. In just two weeks, Keen, her family and friends were able to decorate the storefront for their opening day.