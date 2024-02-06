KC Wolf coming to Bluff for eclipse-focused event

He kept the crowd roaring as they cheered the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the last two consecutive Super Bowls. Now, he will be coming to Poplar Bluff.

KC Wolf, the beloved mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be in Poplar Bluff on Monday, April 8 during the eclipse. His appearance is sponsored by Missouri Highlands Healthcare.

The announcement was made in front of the Missouri Highlands office on Barron Road. Robbie Myers, director of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, appeared with The Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Halter, as well as Missouri Highlands CEO Karen White and Director for Medication Assisted Treatment Lisa Martin. They made the announcement together, along with an inflatable KC Wolf.