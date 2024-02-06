All sections
NewsMarch 21, 2024
KC Wolf coming to Bluff for eclipse-focused event
He kept the crowd roaring as they cheered the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the last two consecutive Super Bowls. Now, he will be coming to Poplar Bluff. KC Wolf, the beloved mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be in Poplar Bluff on Monday, April 8 during the eclipse. His appearance is sponsored by Missouri Highlands Healthcare...
Jonathon Dawe
Butler County EMA Director Robbie Myers, left, announces Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf will be a celebrity guest during the Total Eclipse of the Bluff in April.
Butler County EMA Director Robbie Myers, left, announces Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf will be a celebrity guest during the Total Eclipse of the Bluff in April.Jonathon Dawe ~ Daily American Republic

He kept the crowd roaring as they cheered the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the last two consecutive Super Bowls. Now, he will be coming to Poplar Bluff.

KC Wolf, the beloved mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be in Poplar Bluff on Monday, April 8 during the eclipse. His appearance is sponsored by Missouri Highlands Healthcare.

The announcement was made in front of the Missouri Highlands office on Barron Road. Robbie Myers, director of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, appeared with The Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Halter, as well as Missouri Highlands CEO Karen White and Director for Medication Assisted Treatment Lisa Martin. They made the announcement together, along with an inflatable KC Wolf.

"We have a lot of events planned for the weekend of the eclipse," Myers stated. "We're just really excited to be able to announce that KC Wolf will be here for the eclipse; and we're looking forward to a lot of good things during the weekend of the eclipse."

The eclipse will be April 8, and Poplar Bluff is in the path of totality for excellent eclipse viewing. The Poplar Bluff area is expecting a large influx of people to the community to observe the eclipse, and numerous events are scheduled throughout the area in the days leading up to the event.

A full list of eclipse weekend events can be found online at poplarbluffchamber.org/eclipse.

