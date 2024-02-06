All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMarch 14, 2024
Katy O'Ferrell's celebrates 10th anniversary on St. Patrick's Day
Florence Kathryn Ferrell died in 2005, but her legacy lives on in Katy O’Ferrell’s Irish Pub and Restaurant at 300 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. The restaurant is celebrating a decade of business with a North Lorimier Street block party Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. ...
Christopher Borro
Christopher Dirnberger, owner and general manager of Katy O'Ferrell's, said the Cape Girardeau pub's longevity is because of the support of his family, staff and customers. Many of his kitchen crew, he said, have been with the restaurant almost since its inception 10 years ago.
Christopher Dirnberger, owner and general manager of Katy O'Ferrell's, said the Cape Girardeau pub's longevity is because of the support of his family, staff and customers. Many of his kitchen crew, he said, have been with the restaurant almost since its inception 10 years ago.Christopher Borro

Florence Kathryn Ferrell died in 2005, but her legacy lives on in Katy O’Ferrell’s Irish Pub and Restaurant at 300 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The restaurant is celebrating a decade of business with a North Lorimier Street block party Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

“Saturday night will probably be the heaviest load,” owner and general manager Christopher Dirnberger said. “Sunday will probably be a little more spread out.”

The festivities will include face painting, an earring vendor, Irish desserts and artisan marshmallows from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Jumper Cables, a local acoustic band, will perform Irish songs from noon to 3 p.m. that day.

Yard games and Katy O’Ferrell’s merchandise will be available both days. Lorimier Street north of Broadway will be closed to accommodate the festivities.

Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub and Restaurant opened on March 15, 2014, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The pub's celebrations grew over the years, culminating in a 10th anniversary bash this weekend.
Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub and Restaurant opened on March 15, 2014, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The pub's celebrations grew over the years, culminating in a 10th anniversary bash this weekend.Christopher Borro

Dirnberger will also have a specialty Irish bar outside, as well as appetizers.

The bar is a new addition to the St. Patrick’s Day festivities that should allow for more customers.

“In the past, we got so busy, a lot of people weren’t able to come in here. They basically got turned away because there wasn’t any seating,” Dirnberger said.

Having an outdoor bar alleviates some of the congestion inside the restaurant, he added.

The pub’s full menu will be available inside only. Regular Irish dishes include corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All customers will receive a free commemorative anniversary cup to mark the occasion.

The restaurant also hosted Spirit of the Irish bar tours the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday preceding the anniversary.

“Christy Mershon is the tour guide,” Dirnberger said. “You get samples of Harp, Guinness, Smithwick’s, and then an Irish wake as well as her extensive knowledge of Irish history.”

Irish roots

Katy O’Ferrell’s opened March 15, 2014. It was the brainchild of five Dirnbergers: Christopher; his father, Mark; and his uncles, Paul, Steve and John.

They named the pub after Mark, Paul, Steve and John’s grandmother, shortening her middle name from Kathryn to Katy and adding an old Irish prefix to her last name to make Katy O’Ferell.

“It was a rocky road at first, but we’ve got a lot of good people who work for us,” Dirnberger said. “A lot of the guys in my kitchen have been here almost the whole time, so I’ve got to give a lot of credit to them.”

Dirnberger said he was fortunate to have low turnover among his staff, especially in the kitchen, compared to other restaurants.

Over the years, the pub has seen its fair share of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Many of their regular decorations are just left up from previous ones.

Katy O’Ferrell’s is also known for having customers write their names on $1 bills and tack them to the walls. Dirnberger estimated there to be between 12,000 and 15,000 $1 dollar bills across the establishment.

“The thing we say about the dollar bills is that’s how you can own a piece of the pub,” he said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy