Katy O'Ferrell's celebrates 10th anniversary on St. Patrick's Day

Florence Kathryn Ferrell died in 2005, but her legacy lives on in Katy O’Ferrell’s Irish Pub and Restaurant at 300 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The restaurant is celebrating a decade of business with a North Lorimier Street block party Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

“Saturday night will probably be the heaviest load,” owner and general manager Christopher Dirnberger said. “Sunday will probably be a little more spread out.”

The festivities will include face painting, an earring vendor, Irish desserts and artisan marshmallows from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Jumper Cables, a local acoustic band, will perform Irish songs from noon to 3 p.m. that day.

Yard games and Katy O’Ferrell’s merchandise will be available both days. Lorimier Street north of Broadway will be closed to accommodate the festivities.

Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub and Restaurant opened on March 15, 2014, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The pub's celebrations grew over the years, culminating in a 10th anniversary bash this weekend. Christopher Borro

Dirnberger will also have a specialty Irish bar outside, as well as appetizers.

The bar is a new addition to the St. Patrick’s Day festivities that should allow for more customers.

“In the past, we got so busy, a lot of people weren’t able to come in here. They basically got turned away because there wasn’t any seating,” Dirnberger said.

Having an outdoor bar alleviates some of the congestion inside the restaurant, he added.

The pub’s full menu will be available inside only. Regular Irish dishes include corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie.