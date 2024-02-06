All sections
NewsMay 6, 2023

Katrina Amos updates Cape chamber on airport plans

Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport since January 2020, gave attendees of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's May 5 First Friday Coffee an extensive report on operations at the facility in northern Scott County. Included in Amos's remarks were updates about the upcoming new passenger terminal plus information about Contour Airlines, the carrier providing Essential Air Service passenger transportation to and from Nashville, Tennessee...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, center, is seen Friday, May 5, with Alix Gasser, left, of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence and Sarah Garner of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Amos gave attendees of Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee an update on airport operations and plans.
Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport since January 2020, gave attendees of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's May 5 First Friday Coffee an extensive report on operations at the facility in northern Scott County.

Included in Amos's remarks were updates about the upcoming new passenger terminal plus information about Contour Airlines, the carrier providing Essential Air Service passenger transportation to and from Nashville, Tennessee.

Asked by an audience member what makes her most excited about the airport's immediate future, Amos did not hesitate.

"I'm most excited about the T-hangars," said Amos, referring to enclosed plane storage structures in the shape of the letter "T," in which the wings bisect an aircraft's horizontal stabilizer. "We currently have 73 aircraft based (at the airport). We know we have a need for these hangars, and we have a wait list. The goal was to construct 26 new ones, but we'll probably build 20 -- but some is better than none."

"For our region to grow, corporations must have storage for their airplanes and many of them plan to bring new business here," she added.

Interior design of the new passenger terminal for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is seen in this rendering. Groundbreaking was held April 11 and airport manager Katrina Amos told Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee attendees completion is expected in June 2024.
Interior design of the new passenger terminal for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is seen in this rendering. Groundbreaking was held April 11 and airport manager Katrina Amos told Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee attendees completion is expected in June 2024.
Of note

  • New $12 million passenger terminal. Groundbreaking was held April 11 with completion anticipated for June 2024. "Thank goodness we have the funding," Amos said, pointing toward $10 million earmarked for the 20,000-square-foot project from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act.
  • Contour Airlines. The Smyrna, Tennessee-based carrier flies 30-seat ERJ-135 aircraft on daily flights to and from Nashville.

"Nashville has been great but we are looking at other options, and maybe we can serve two hubs. We'll see," Amos said.

  • The airport is responsible, Amos said, for approximately 500 total jobs and about $12 million in total payroll.

"(The airport) is small but impactful," she added.

Other thoughts

"Travelers, both leisure and business, expect modern facilities, (and) Cape Girardeau Regional Airport modernizing with a new terminal brings us to the 21st century of aviation and really promotes the growth and success of Southeast Missouri from a business and tourism aspect," said Rob Gilligan, president/CEO of Cape Chamber.

"In my opinion, a new airport will create a buzz. The flight program the university has there has actually made a big impact. The community of Cape needs something that is more connected in the impressions of people, that we're not falling behind," said Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University.

