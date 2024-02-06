Katrina Amos updates Cape chamber on airport plans

Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport since January 2020, gave attendees of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's May 5 First Friday Coffee an extensive report on operations at the facility in northern Scott County.

Included in Amos's remarks were updates about the upcoming new passenger terminal plus information about Contour Airlines, the carrier providing Essential Air Service passenger transportation to and from Nashville, Tennessee.

Asked by an audience member what makes her most excited about the airport's immediate future, Amos did not hesitate.

"I'm most excited about the T-hangars," said Amos, referring to enclosed plane storage structures in the shape of the letter "T," in which the wings bisect an aircraft's horizontal stabilizer. "We currently have 73 aircraft based (at the airport). We know we have a need for these hangars, and we have a wait list. The goal was to construct 26 new ones, but we'll probably build 20 -- but some is better than none."

"For our region to grow, corporations must have storage for their airplanes and many of them plan to bring new business here," she added.

Interior design of the new passenger terminal for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is seen in this rendering. Groundbreaking was held April 11 and airport manager Katrina Amos told Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee attendees completion is expected in June 2024. Submitted