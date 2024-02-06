Kansas City mayor pardons man who recorded police arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Thursday pardoned a man who had been convicted of a misdemeanor after recording a violent arrest by police officers who told him to stop recording and leave.

Lucas said he signed the pardon for Roderick Reed, 52, so city residents know they have the right to film police conduct.

The mayor's decision comes a day after a Kansas City Council committee voted to advance a measure to protect people who record police interactions with the public even if they are ordered to stop.

Reed was convicted last year after filming the arrest of a transgender woman by two Kansas City police officers who have since been charged with assault. Reed's recording was key to indicting the officers, the Kansas City Star reported. But police ticketed Reed on a misdemeanor count of failing to obey a lawful order because he refused when the officers told him to stop recording and leave.

Reed was convicted in municipal court and was sentenced to 30 days in jail for the misdemeanor but was free on bail during an appeal. A public phone listing for Reed could not be found Thursday, and the newspaper reported Reed's attorney did not immediately return its request for comment.

The City Council's Finance, Governance and Public Safety committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance and fast-track a proposed measure that would amend the city's ordinance on lawfully obey police orders. The amendment would clarify that the law would not include any order that hinders witnessing or documenting the actions of officers.

"The purpose of this amendment is to make it crystal clear that such is not a lawful order for the police to give and that our citizens cannot be prosecuted for stopping either just to observe or to observe and film activities by the police that are going on in the public realm," Councilwoman Katheryn Shields said.