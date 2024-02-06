KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man originally charged with assault after a shooting that left three people dead and six wounded was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Keivon Greene, 26, was one of two suspects in the shooting early Sunday at an auto shop known to host after-hours parties.

The victims were Jasity J. Strong, 28; Camden M. Brown, 29; and Nikko A. Manning, 22. The six people who were wounded did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Greene was charged with second-degree murder in Brown and Manning's homicides and second-degree felony murder in Strong's death.