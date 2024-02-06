Kansas City hospital started COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Health care workers in both of Missouri's urban areas received doses of the coronavirus vaccine Monday afternoon -- the first people in the state outside of clinical trial participants to be vaccinated.

Thousands of other medical workers across the state will soon follow vaccinations that have begun at Truman Medical Centers/University Health in Kansas City, Missouri, and at the Mercy hospital system in the St. Louis area.

Frontline medical workers such as those who work in emergency rooms and COVID-19 units were the first to get the vaccine at Truman.

"This is the light at the end of the tunnel," Dr. Mark Steele, Truman's executive chief clinical officer, said in a statement. "But it's a very long tunnel. And so while the vaccine has arrived, we urge the public to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing."

At Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer Dr. Aamina Akhtar was the first to get a vaccination. She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch it felt "just like my flu shot."

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use Friday.