Kansas City ends lengthy debate, renames Paseo in honor of MLK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Leaders in Kansas City, Missouri, one of the nation's largest cities without a public memorial to Martin Luther King Jr., settled a yearlong debate Thursday by voting to rename a 10-mile stretch of roadway after the civil rights leader.

Nearly 51 years after King was assassinated, the Kansas City Council voted 8-4 to rename the Paseo as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Paseo is a 10-mile boulevard the runs through Kansas City's mostly black eastern sections.

Supporters, including Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, fought since early last year to honor King, The Kansas City Star reported.

Objections centered mostly on whether residents and businesses along The Paseo had been given sufficient notice or didn't want the street renamed. Others thought a better site could be found to honor King.