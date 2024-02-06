Kander, citing mental health concerns, drops out of KC race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jason Kander, a rising star in Democratic politics who narrowly lost a 2016 Senate bid, dropped out of the race for mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday so he could get help for post-traumatic stress and depression he said he has suffered from for more than a decade.

Kander, 37, said in an announcement Tuesday he has tried since leaving the military to ignore his symptoms but finally decided it was time to step away from politics and concentrate on becoming healthy.

"So after 11 years of trying to outrun depression and PTSD symptoms, I have finally concluded that it's faster than me," Kander said. "That I have to stop running, turn around, and confront it."

Kander, a former Army intelligence officer, said he contacted the Veterans Administration for help about four months ago but his condition worsened and he recently called the VA hospital to say he has had suicidal thoughts. He said he went to the VA on Monday and began the process of getting treatment.

Kander was considered a likely favorite in the 2019 Kansas City mayoral race. He lost by 3 percentage points to incumbent Republican Roy Blunt in Missouri's 2016 Senate race -- a strong showing in a state Republican Donald Trump carried by 19 percentage points.

Blunt said in a statement Tuesday it is important to talk about mental health issues.

"When people like former Secretary of State Kander are willing to do so, it moves the entire discussion in the right direction," Blunt said.

His decision to enter the mayoral race surprised many observers at the time because he was considered a strong candidate for national office. He said Tuesday he entered the mayoral race hoping it would help his mental health.