'Justice march' to be held Saturday in memory of Madison Robinson

After charges against the former suspect in her murder investigation were dropped by prosecutors last month, family and friends of 15-year-old Madison Robinson now plan to march for justice Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
The demonstration is scheduled for 2 p.m. in front of the new Cape Girardeau police station north of Arena Park, according to an event listing on Facebook titled “Justice March for Madison Kingston Robinson.”
The event is being organized by Madison’s mother, Yameka Robinson; Madison’s aunt who raised her, Martez Johnson; and Madison’s friend Courtney Arnold, with the hope of shedding more light on the case and to help inspire community members to come forward with information.
Although he could not disclose specific information about the ongoing case, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated via text message the investigation into Madison’s murder Aug. 24 remains active and investigators are pursuing suspects.
Hann wrote he and more than 30 other officers immediately began investigating the murder, working nonstop until 7 p.m. the next evening and “around the clock for days on end.”
Hann wrote the case had been emotionally tolling and stated the investigation was impeded by community members who told investigators they “weren’t ‘snitches.’”
“We work very hard to build community trust and this one was heartbreaking,” Hann wrote. “That young girl could have the justice she deserved if those who know what happened would just cooperate.”
Johnson also encouraged members of the community to find the courage to come forward with information about the murder.
“When things like this take place, don’t be afraid,” Johnson said. “Stand your ground, because this is your community and you have to take it back from people like Isaiah Lane.”
In the hours after the shooting, police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, and charged him with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau. Police said the crime was in retaliation for a fight earlier in the day.
Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecutor Angel Woodruff dropped the charges last month due to “a lack of witness cooperation.”
Johnson said they chose to hold the march in front of the police station for safety reasons, citing concerns of Lane’s recent release from custody.
“What really puzzles me about the whole case is that they filed the charges against [Lane] and then he was later released,” Johnson said. “That’s what’s kind of mind-boggling to me.”
Hann wrote he understands the emotionally-charged nature of the situation and supported the decision to choose a safe location for the demonstration.
“The only thing we can do is continue our works with community outreach and continue to foster a sense of trust between our department [and] the people we serve,” Hann wrote.
