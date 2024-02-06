'Justice march' to be held Saturday in memory of Madison Robinson

After charges against the former suspect in her murder investigation were dropped by prosecutors last month, family and friends of 15-year-old Madison Robinson now plan to march for justice Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

The demonstration is scheduled for 2 p.m. in front of the new Cape Girardeau police station north of Arena Park, according to an event listing on Facebook titled “Justice March for Madison Kingston Robinson.”

The event is being organized by Madison’s mother, Yameka Robinson; Madison’s aunt who raised her, Martez Johnson; and Madison’s friend Courtney Arnold, with the hope of shedding more light on the case and to help inspire community members to come forward with information.

Although he could not disclose specific information about the ongoing case, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated via text message the investigation into Madison’s murder Aug. 24 remains active and investigators are pursuing suspects.

Hann wrote he and more than 30 other officers immediately began investigating the murder, working nonstop until 7 p.m. the next evening and “around the clock for days on end.”

Hann wrote the case had been emotionally tolling and stated the investigation was impeded by community members who told investigators they “weren’t ‘snitches.’”

“We work very hard to build community trust and this one was heartbreaking,” Hann wrote. “That young girl could have the justice she deserved if those who know what happened would just cooperate.”

Johnson also encouraged members of the community to find the courage to come forward with information about the murder.