NewsNovember 2, 2018

Justice Center runner-up to receive $90,000 for rights to reference plans

A $90,000 stipend is going to River City Construction of Benton, Illinois, after action by the Cape Girardeau County Commission at Thursday's regular meeting. River City was the runner-up in the Justice Center design-build selection process, and per Missouri statute, if the Commissioners wish to use any part of the design packet River City prepared, a one-half of 1 percent, or $90,000, stipend is to be offered, said Commissioner Paul Koeper...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

A $90,000 stipend is going to River City Construction of Benton, Illinois, after action by the Cape Girardeau County Commission at Thursday's regular meeting.

River City was the runner-up in the Justice Center design-build selection process, and per Missouri statute, if the Commissioners wish to use any part of the design packet River City prepared, a one-half of 1 percent, or $90,000, stipend is to be offered, said Commissioner Paul Koeper.

After the meeting, Koeper said, "I can't say there was anything that stuck out to us that the other contractor would want to use, but if there would have been, once we pay this off, we can show [the plans] to our selected team" and if that team sees a way to save a bit of money on the project, that can happen.

If the stipend had not been paid, Koeper said, "We couldn't let them even look at anything."

The design-build team of Penzel Construction in Jackson and Treanor HL, an architecture firm with an office in Kansas City, Missouri, was awarded the $18 million project. A groundbreaking was held Monday, and construction on the project is underway.

The stipend will be paid from the use tax fund, said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy.

Koeper said when Liberty Utilities moved lines to allow construction to commence, workers discovered the existing line being tied into needs to be upgraded. That will be done at no cost to the county, Koeper added, and weather permitting, that work should be completed within the next week or two.

Commissioner Charlie Herbst said work is "moving along."

In other action:

  • The county's existing Rave emergency-alert system is being under-used, said county emergency management director Mark Winkler. Winkler noted the system is valuable in getting information to the public in an emergency situation, such as natural disaster or even a boil-water order, but does not have many subscribers. Winkler said the Sheriff's department is reviewing its own emergency-alert system, and asked the commissioners to review information about the current system as well as potential replacements.
  • Tony Smee, chief appraiser with the county assessor's office, asked the commissioners to accept the single proposal received to add an addressing portion to existing mapping for the county. Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the proposal.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

