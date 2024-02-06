A $90,000 stipend is going to River City Construction of Benton, Illinois, after action by the Cape Girardeau County Commission at Thursday's regular meeting.

River City was the runner-up in the Justice Center design-build selection process, and per Missouri statute, if the Commissioners wish to use any part of the design packet River City prepared, a one-half of 1 percent, or $90,000, stipend is to be offered, said Commissioner Paul Koeper.

After the meeting, Koeper said, "I can't say there was anything that stuck out to us that the other contractor would want to use, but if there would have been, once we pay this off, we can show [the plans] to our selected team" and if that team sees a way to save a bit of money on the project, that can happen.

If the stipend had not been paid, Koeper said, "We couldn't let them even look at anything."

The design-build team of Penzel Construction in Jackson and Treanor HL, an architecture firm with an office in Kansas City, Missouri, was awarded the $18 million project. A groundbreaking was held Monday, and construction on the project is underway.

The stipend will be paid from the use tax fund, said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy.