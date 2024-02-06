Jamie Maloney, 28, of Cape Girardeau was found guilty by jury March 13 of first-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree child molestation for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl, according to information released Thursday and signed by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and tried before Judge William L. Syler at the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau, according to the release.

The jury deliberated for about 35 minutes before finding Maloney guilty.