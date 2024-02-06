All sections
NewsFebruary 16, 2023

July start expected for US 61 work in Jackson

Expect detours to begin in midsummer as improvements are made to U.S. 61 (North High Street) in Jackson, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday. "We will award the project in May with a notice to proceed likely issued in July," said Mark Croarkin, MoDOT's Southeast District engineer, speaking to a group of transportation officials and stakeholders during February's meeting of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri Department of Transportation's plan to replace U.S. 61's Hubble Creek Bridge, along with other work, on the roadway in Jackson. Completion is anticipated in late 2024.
Missouri Department of Transportation's plan to replace U.S. 61's Hubble Creek Bridge, along with other work, on the roadway in Jackson. Completion is anticipated in late 2024.Missouri Department of Transportation

Expect detours to begin in midsummer as improvements are made to U.S. 61 (North High Street) in Jackson, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday.

"We will award the project in May with a notice to proceed likely issued in July," said Mark Croarkin, MoDOT's Southeast District engineer, speaking to a group of transportation officials and stakeholders during February's meeting of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Croarkin added that U.S. 61 will be shut down in stages, with motorists provided clear directions for avoiding work areas because of periodic closures.

Detours will shift motorists onto Interstate 55 and Farmington Road in Jackson as existing pavement is replaced.

MoDOT has not put a price tag on the project, with Croarkin saying persistent inflation is making it difficult for the agency to estimate costs with any degree of certainty at this time.

Scope

The job includes replacing a bridge over Hubble Creek, adding turn lanes at Mary Street and pavement improvements from north of the existing roundabout in uptown Jackson near the post office out to Route D.

The costliest and conceivably the most time-consuming part of the project will be the bridge, MoDOT officials said.

2023-2024 timeline

  • May 19: bids with costs attached will be opened from interested contractors.
  • June 7: Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will decide whether to award a contract. The six-member board includes W. Dustin Boatwright, executive vice president of the Little River Drainage District office in Cape Girardeau.
  • July 10: Notice to proceed expected if the Highways and Transportation Commission gives the project the green light.
  • Late 2024: Anticipated project completion.

The need

MoDOT project engineer Curt Woolsey said the existing span is nearly a century old.

"The original bridge has reached the end of its service life, having been finished in 1925," said Woolsey, noting several efforts at rehabilitation have been made over the years. "The bridge's length will be 120 feet, same as before, but the width will increase to 40 feet to permit a northbound turn lane onto Route D."

Woolsey said residents should expect the entrance to Jackson City Park will be relocated closer to the new bridge.

Once the work is completed, it will no longer be possible to enter U.S. 61 from Cascade Drive.

Of note

Woolsey admitted supply-chain issues could alter the project's timeline.

"It's hard to tell right now. Things can change quickly [and] there is always the possibility for delays," he said.

Advertisement
Related
