July start expected for US 61 work in Jackson

Expect detours to begin in midsummer as improvements are made to U.S. 61 (North High Street) in Jackson, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday.

"We will award the project in May with a notice to proceed likely issued in July," said Mark Croarkin, MoDOT's Southeast District engineer, speaking to a group of transportation officials and stakeholders during February's meeting of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Croarkin added that U.S. 61 will be shut down in stages, with motorists provided clear directions for avoiding work areas because of periodic closures.

Detours will shift motorists onto Interstate 55 and Farmington Road in Jackson as existing pavement is replaced.

MoDOT has not put a price tag on the project, with Croarkin saying persistent inflation is making it difficult for the agency to estimate costs with any degree of certainty at this time.

Scope

The job includes replacing a bridge over Hubble Creek, adding turn lanes at Mary Street and pavement improvements from north of the existing roundabout in uptown Jackson near the post office out to Route D.

The costliest and conceivably the most time-consuming part of the project will be the bridge, MoDOT officials said.