Judges set to hear cases at SEMO University

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will hear oral arguments on three cases when it convenes Oct. 22 in Cape Girardeau.

A three-judge panel will hold a session in Dempster Hall’s Glenn Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, beginning at 10:30 a.m., according to a university news release.

The session, which includes two cases from Cape Girardeau County, will be open to the public. Students and the public may ask questions after the first two cases are heard. Arguments in each case are expected to last about 30 minutes, the release stated.