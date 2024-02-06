All sections
NewsOctober 11, 2019

Judges set to hear cases at SEMO University

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will hear oral arguments on three cases when it convenes Oct. 22 in Cape Girardeau. A three-judge panel will hold a session in Dempster Hall's Glenn Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, beginning at 10:30 a.m., according to a university news release...

Southeast Missourian

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will hear oral arguments on three cases when it convenes Oct. 22 in Cape Girardeau.

A three-judge panel will hold a session in Dempster Hall’s Glenn Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, beginning at 10:30 a.m., according to a university news release.

The session, which includes two cases from Cape Girardeau County, will be open to the public. Students and the public may ask questions after the first two cases are heard. Arguments in each case are expected to last about 30 minutes, the release stated.

Presiding Judge Philip Hess and judges Kurt Odenwald and Lisa Page will hear the cases.

The Eastern District appeals court is the largest appellate court in the state. Fourteen judges serve on the court, which regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations.

Appellate judges have held court at Southeast on eight prior occasions, according to the release.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

