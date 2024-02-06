Judge weighing whether to dismiss Lt. Gov. case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Cole County Circuit Court judge questioned the value of a lawsuit asking him to rule a Missouri governor can't appoint a lieutenant governor during a hearing Thursday.
The Missouri Democratic Party filed suit last month with a World War II veteran, just hours after Gov. Mike Parson appointed Mike Kehoe to be the executive branch's new No. 2.
Parson vacated the lieutenant governor's post after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned June 1. Parson and Kehoe are both Republicans.
Matt Vianello, a lawyer for the Democratic Party, told Judge Jon Beetem he was just looking for him to declare the appointment illegal. What happened after that, he said, was up to Parson and Kehoe.
"What's the point?" Beetem asked.
Vianello responded there still would be value to resolving a long-standing legal debate in Missouri, no matter what occurred after a ruling.
The lawsuit's argument boils down to a section of the state constitution said the governor is able to fill vacancies "unless otherwise provided by law," and a Missouri law explaining the governor can make appointments but also includes several exceptions, such as the office of lieutenant governor.
