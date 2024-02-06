Judge weighing whether to dismiss Lt. Gov. case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Cole County Circuit Court judge questioned the value of a lawsuit asking him to rule a Missouri governor can't appoint a lieutenant governor during a hearing Thursday.

The Missouri Democratic Party filed suit last month with a World War II veteran, just hours after Gov. Mike Parson appointed Mike Kehoe to be the executive branch's new No. 2.

Parson vacated the lieutenant governor's post after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned June 1. Parson and Kehoe are both Republicans.