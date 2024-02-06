Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri's man's murder conviction

ST. LOUIS -- A judge will announce this week whether he will overturn the conviction of a Missouri man who was imprisoned for a 1994 murder that he has always said he didn't commit.

St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson, who was been serving a life sentence after being convicted in 1995 of killing Marcus Boyd.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson's murder conviction, while the Missouri Attorney General's Office wants to keep Johnson behind bars.

Mason heard testimony in December from both sides under a law allowing prosecutors to seek hearings in cases where there is fresh evidence of a wrongful conviction.

Boyd was shot to death on the front porch of his St. Louis home by two men wearing ski masks Oct. 30, 1994.