Judge Scott Lipke announces candidacy for 32nd Judicial Circuit seat

“I have always decided cases fairly and impartially, and I will continue to follow the law,” Lipke said in a news release issued Tuesday. “I would welcome the opportunity to serve the voters of the 32nd Judicial Circuit with honesty, integrity, and a commitment to the law.”

Lipke serves on the Circuit Court Budget Committee for the State of Missouri, and was appointed to that position by the Missouri Supreme Court. He is also president of the Missouri Association of Treatment Court Professionals, and a past board member of the Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges Association, while also having served as chairman of its Legislative Committee. He is co-chairman of the Juvenile Weighted Workload Study Group and is a member of the Legislative Committee for the Judicial Conference, according to the release.

Scott Lipke

The primary election for Circuit Court judge, Division 1 in the 32nd Judicial Circuit, will be Aug. 4. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Requests for information from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office on whether additional candidates have filed for the position were not immediately returned Tuesday.