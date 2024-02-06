Judge blocks parts of new Missouri campaign donation limits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A U.S. district judge Friday ruled to block a new Missouri ban on contributions between political action committees and other limits on political donations voters approved in November.

Attorneys for the state had argued donations from PAC to PAC could lead to corruption and enable donors to skirt donation limits set out in the constitutional amendment approved by 70 percent of voters. But U.S. Western District of Missouri Senior Judge Ortrie Smith said he's not persuaded by that because political action committees are meant to be independent from candidates. He ruled the ban unconstitutional.

"This is a win for free speech," said attorney Eddie Greim, who represented the pro-right-to-work committee Missourians for Worker Freedom and others in challenging the new constitutional amendment.

Missouri Republican Party chairman Todd Graves also represented plaintiffs in the case.

Loree Anne Paradise, a spokeswoman for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, said the office is "carefully reviewing" the decision. She did not say whether Hawley's office will appeal the ruling, which takes effect in 45 days.

A $2,600 donation limit per candidate per election -- the heart of the constitutional amendment -- is still in place.