Joint investigation leads to arrest of Fisk man

Authorities said that during the pursuit, Ryan lost control of his vehicle on County Road 483 near County Road 408 in Stoddard County. As officers approached his vehicle, they saw he was not present in his vehicle and appeared to have fled on foot.

The Dexter Police Department canine unit responded at which time a track was initiated for the suspect. Authorities said after a lengthy track, it was determined the suspect was no longer in the area and had possibly been picked up by a vehicle. After a lengthy investigation, authorities found Ryan at a residence in Fisk where he was taken into custody without incident.

Ryan was transported to the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department, where he is being held pending court proceedings. Ryan is being held on a Stoddard County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing. Ryan is also being held on a federal U.S. Marshals' detainer warrant for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunitions.

Dexter Police Department, Stoddard County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Butler County (Missouri) Sheriff's Department, Missouri Department of Conservation, Puxico (Missouri) Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and the ATF participated in the investigation.