Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause affects Scott County clinic

The federal government's decision to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of a handful of serious blood clots following a vaccination is affecting some vaccination appointments in the region.

Scott County Health Department had scheduled a J&J vaccine clinic for today. Officials encouraged those who had an appointment to call (573) 471-4044 to discuss options.

Anyone scheduled to receive a J&J vaccine dose should contact their health care provider to determine an alternative.

Virus numbers

Though most county health agencies in the region have stopped regularly reporting virus numbers on their websites and social media channels, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is still updating its numbers three times a week.