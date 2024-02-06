The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at its annual banquet Friday, held once again at Jackson Civic Center, its normal venue.
A year ago, impacted by the pandemic, the chamber shelved its usual banquet-style program, opting to move to Chaffee's Rock 'N Roll Drive-In, where attendees could be socially distanced and enjoy a pre-produced video presentation on the big screen.
JACOC president Brian Gerau said 500 tickets were sold for this year's event, similar to the sales of the pre-COVID banquet two years ago in January 2020.
Thompson said giving back is what makes communities thrive.
"In my opinion, Jackson is the best little city in America," he said. "It might be old school, but it's important to give back — to youth to seniors and also the less fortunate."
"It's an honor to be selected because I enjoy helping others and showing up for all the chamber events. You can always grow your business by networking," Creech said.
"I am humbled and honored. This award means a great deal to me. ... I hope to foster a love for history and for Jackson in my students. ... If you show respect to students, they'll respect you in return — and will go the extra mile, Mabuce said.
Of Kaiser, the WIN Committee noted her "positivity" and "energy," noting she attends all chamber events, acts as unofficial photographer at many of them and is active as a volunteer, chamber ambassador and promoter of chamber membership.
"(Kaiser) lights up the room whenever she walks in," said Jen Berti, JACOC vice president.
"This is a family-owned business, and we're building on the foundation set by my parents. I'm happy, surprised and honored to be selected — and it's an honor," said president Karen Eldridge.
Company founder Mike Seabaugh said in a video prepared for the presentation, "I've tried to treat people fairly and with respect, following the Golden Rule."
The event's premiere sponsor was Midwest Sterilization; happy hour sponsors were United Land Title and Reed's Metals; video sponsor was Circle Fiber and videos were produced by Wild Story Productions.
Catering was provided by Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.