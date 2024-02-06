The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at its annual banquet Friday, held once again at Jackson Civic Center, its normal venue.

A year ago, impacted by the pandemic, the chamber shelved its usual banquet-style program, opting to move to Chaffee's Rock 'N Roll Drive-In, where attendees could be socially distanced and enjoy a pre-produced video presentation on the big screen.

JACOC president Brian Gerau said 500 tickets were sold for this year's event, similar to the sales of the pre-COVID banquet two years ago in January 2020.

Aaron Palmer

Winners

John N. Thompson of First Midwest Bank won the R.A. Fulenwider Award, emblematic of a person who "has shown lifetime commitment to advancement of Jackson and the area." Rowland Allen Fulenwider, a pharmacist and founder of Fulenwider Drugs in Jackson in 1939, was a civic leader, political advocate and devoted member of the Jackson chamber. Fulenwider, who died in 1978, oversaw construction of the chamber's first brick and mortar location at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Highway 25. First Midwest Bank was presenting sponsor.

Thompson said giving back is what makes communities thrive.

"In my opinion, Jackson is the best little city in America," he said. "It might be old school, but it's important to give back — to youth to seniors and also the less fortunate."

April Creech of FOX23 won the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award, in recognition of a chamber member who gives of his or her time to promote the chamber and its activities. Roethemeyer is the retired pastor of Jackson's Emanuel United Church of Christ and the longtime president of the Jackson Ministerial Alliance. FOX23 was the presenting sponsor.

"It's an honor to be selected because I enjoy helping others and showing up for all the chamber events. You can always grow your business by networking," Creech said.