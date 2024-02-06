All sections
NewsJanuary 15, 2022

John Thompson lauded for lifetime achievement at Jackson chamber annual banquet

Jeff Long
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's lifetime achievement honor is named for the late Jackson pharmacist R.A. Fulenwider (pictured here). The Fulenwider Award went to John Thompson of First Midwest Bank at JACOC's Annual Banquet at Jackson Civic Center, Friday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's lifetime achievement honor is named for the late Jackson pharmacist R.A. Fulenwider (pictured here). The Fulenwider Award went to John Thompson of First Midwest Bank at JACOC's Annual Banquet at Jackson Civic Center, Friday, Jan. 14, 2021.Southeast Missourian file

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at its annual banquet Friday, held once again at Jackson Civic Center, its normal venue.

A year ago, impacted by the pandemic, the chamber shelved its usual banquet-style program, opting to move to Chaffee's Rock 'N Roll Drive-In, where attendees could be socially distanced and enjoy a pre-produced video presentation on the big screen.

JACOC president Brian Gerau said 500 tickets were sold for this year's event, similar to the sales of the pre-COVID banquet two years ago in January 2020.

Aaron Palmer

Winners

  • John N. Thompson of First Midwest Bank won the R.A. Fulenwider Award, emblematic of a person who "has shown lifetime commitment to advancement of Jackson and the area." Rowland Allen Fulenwider, a pharmacist and founder of Fulenwider Drugs in Jackson in 1939, was a civic leader, political advocate and devoted member of the Jackson chamber. Fulenwider, who died in 1978, oversaw construction of the chamber's first brick and mortar location at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Highway 25. First Midwest Bank was presenting sponsor.

Thompson said giving back is what makes communities thrive.

"In my opinion, Jackson is the best little city in America," he said. "It might be old school, but it's important to give back — to youth to seniors and also the less fortunate."

  • April Creech of FOX23 won the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award, in recognition of a chamber member who gives of his or her time to promote the chamber and its activities. Roethemeyer is the retired pastor of Jackson's Emanuel United Church of Christ and the longtime president of the Jackson Ministerial Alliance. FOX23 was the presenting sponsor.

"It's an honor to be selected because I enjoy helping others and showing up for all the chamber events. You can always grow your business by networking," Creech said.

  • Kyle Mabuce of Jackson R-2 Schools won the Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award. Mabuce is a social studies teacher at Russell Hawkins Junior High. Williams, a Jackson High and Southeast graduate, taught home economics and served as executive director of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce before her death in 2008. Presenting sponsor, American Family Insurance, Kelly Waller and Shannon Ridings.

"I am humbled and honored. This award means a great deal to me. ... I hope to foster a love for history and for Jackson in my students. ... If you show respect to students, they'll respect you in return — and will go the extra mile, Mabuce said.

  • Shelly Wessell Kaiser of Alliance Bank won the Women's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year Award. Kaiser is a past recipient of JACAC's Ambassador of the Year. Saint Francis Healthcare System was presenting sponsor.

Of Kaiser, the WIN Committee noted her "positivity" and "energy," noting she attends all chamber events, acts as unofficial photographer at many of them and is active as a volunteer, chamber ambassador and promoter of chamber membership.

"(Kaiser) lights up the room whenever she walks in," said Jen Berti, JACOC vice president.

  • Midwest Sterilization was honored as Business of the Year. The Bank of Missouri was presenting sponsor.

"This is a family-owned business, and we're building on the foundation set by my parents. I'm happy, surprised and honored to be selected — and it's an honor," said president Karen Eldridge.

  • Seabaugh Appraisal and Consulting was named as Small Business of the Year. Linda Puchbauer was the presenting sponsor.

Company founder Mike Seabaugh said in a video prepared for the presentation, "I've tried to treat people fairly and with respect, following the Golden Rule."

The event's premiere sponsor was Midwest Sterilization; happy hour sponsors were United Land Title and Reed's Metals; video sponsor was Circle Fiber and videos were produced by Wild Story Productions.

Catering was provided by Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

