NewsDecember 13, 2018

Jimmy John's will be added to Jackson 'menu'

Plans are underway to open a Jimmy John's in Jackson this spring. Sandy Bolen, a partner in BB and V Common Ground LLC, which will own the Jimmy John's franchise, said Wednesday the restaurant will be great for Jackson. It's hard to say exactly when opening day will arrive, Bolen said, but tentatively she's targeting late March or early April...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Plans are underway to open a Jimmy John's in Jackson this spring.

Sandy Bolen, a partner in BB and V Common Ground LLC, which will own the Jimmy John's franchise, said Wednesday the restaurant will be great for Jackson.

It's hard to say exactly when opening day will arrive, Bolen said, but tentatively she's targeting late March or early April.

And, she said, the sandwich shop known for "freaky fast" service will be in the strip mall at 2062 Walton Drive, in front of Walmart, where the license office and AT&T Store are located.

"It'll be in the opposite end cap [to AT&T] in that strip," Bolen said.

That leaves them primed to offer Jimmy John's main focus: delivery.

"We're all about the delivery and [the franchise] will determine the perimeter of where we can do that and still get it done freaky fast," Bolen said.

Seating will be fairly limited, Bolen said, but "we anticipate a lot of people will come in and take orders with them."

Bolen said she's excited for another restaurant to open in Jackson -- a sentiment echoed by Jackson Chamber of Commerce retail director Jen Berti.

This deal didn't come about by accident, Berti said; it was the result of effort by several people to bring the right information to the right parties.

"A lot of it is, you have to be patient," Berti said of the process.

Berti attended a retail conference several months ago, and while there, she met several key people in the retail and restaurant industries, including a decision maker for Jimmy John's.

From there, it was a matter of giving information about available real estate in Jackson, and bringing contact information to the right people.

The franchisees had to meet with the building owner, for example, and Berti said Jackson Chamber director Brian Gerau and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs have both been instrumental in the process.

"We understand what people want to see in Jackson," she continued. "We hear them. We know they want more restaurants and grocery stores, but there's a lot that goes into it."

Working with Jimmy John's corporate meant the building and location had to meet their criteria, which it clearly did, Berti said.

"We're thrilled to be able to announce this," Berti said. "I think people will be excited to know we're getting a Jimmy John's, another option for 'Hey, I need to grab something quick.' It will be very beneficial."

Besides Cape Girardeau, Jimmy John's has Southeast Missouri locations in Farmington and Poplar Bluff.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
