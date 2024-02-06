Jimmy John's will be added to Jackson 'menu'

Plans are underway to open a Jimmy John's in Jackson this spring.

Sandy Bolen, a partner in BB and V Common Ground LLC, which will own the Jimmy John's franchise, said Wednesday the restaurant will be great for Jackson.

It's hard to say exactly when opening day will arrive, Bolen said, but tentatively she's targeting late March or early April.

And, she said, the sandwich shop known for "freaky fast" service will be in the strip mall at 2062 Walton Drive, in front of Walmart, where the license office and AT&T Store are located.

"It'll be in the opposite end cap [to AT&T] in that strip," Bolen said.

That leaves them primed to offer Jimmy John's main focus: delivery.

"We're all about the delivery and [the franchise] will determine the perimeter of where we can do that and still get it done freaky fast," Bolen said.

Seating will be fairly limited, Bolen said, but "we anticipate a lot of people will come in and take orders with them."

Bolen said she's excited for another restaurant to open in Jackson -- a sentiment echoed by Jackson Chamber of Commerce retail director Jen Berti.

This deal didn't come about by accident, Berti said; it was the result of effort by several people to bring the right information to the right parties.