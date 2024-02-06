Jewish leaders denounce comparing mask mandates to Holocaust

The last two County Council meetings have drawn large crowds of people opposed to the mask requirement, including some who compared it to the Holocaust. Rabbi Susan Talve, speaking at a news conference, called the comparison "overt antisemitism."

Talve and other Jewish leaders were critical of County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days, a Democrat, for failing to intervene and "gavel out" those making the Holocaust comparison.

Days, in a statement, said racial and religious epithets and "cheap comparisons to the Holocaust" are unacceptable. She did not respond to the concerns she failed to stop such comparisons at recent meetings but said she will "swiftly use my gavel and admonish" antisemitic comments.